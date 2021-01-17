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EPIC! Professor speaks out against tyranny!
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60 views • January 17, 2021
I so admire this brave man for speaking out and standing for his convictions. As an impartial voice of reason in troubled times! PLEASE SHARE :)
Law Professor responds to "WOKE" university
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=CreVpaDZgOY
His Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEtUGmS-Hjca-SDdhHD8OHg
Law Professor responds to "WOKE" university
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=CreVpaDZgOY
His Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEtUGmS-Hjca-SDdhHD8OHg
Keywords
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