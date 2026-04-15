BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Washington’s Vision: The Three Perils That Will Test America
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
137 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 2 days ago

Before the darkest winter at Valley Forge, George Washington saw something that would haunt him for the rest of his life.


In this War Report, John Michael Chambers reads from a lost account — published in 1880 and all but forgotten — describing a vision Washington received while alone in his quarters. A mysterious voice. A shadowy figure casting water upon the continents. Three great perils coming upon the Republic. The third, the most severe. Yet the nation would endure.


Washington emerged pale and shaken. He told only one man. That man lived to be 99 years old and finally shared the story on July 4th, 1859.


Chambers connects this prophecy to the battles we are fighting now — the collapse of the old system, the dismantling of the deep state, and the golden age on the other side of the storm. He also shares his original song "Valley Forge," written based on this very document.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/



🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.


This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.


👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!


https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
deep staterepublicgeorge washingtongolden agejohn michael chamberswar reportvalley forge prophecythree perils
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Patrick Lewis
U.S.-Israeli war with Iran could plunge 32 million into poverty and trigger global economic shockwaves

U.S.-Israeli war with Iran could plunge 32 million into poverty and trigger global economic shockwaves

Jacob Thomas
Russia and China deepen strategic ties, positioning against Western containment efforts

Russia and China deepen strategic ties, positioning against Western containment efforts

Willow Tohi
Trump puts Fed Chair Jerome Powell on notice, threatens to fire him if he doesn&#8217;t resign by May 15

Trump puts Fed Chair Jerome Powell on notice, threatens to fire him if he doesn’t resign by May 15

Lance D Johnson
The Coming Economic Collapse Will Be Three Times Worse Than COVID&#8230; And It Can&#8217;t Be Stopped

The Coming Economic Collapse Will Be Three Times Worse Than COVID… And It Can’t Be Stopped

Mike Adams
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate, Doomed Plan to Turn Ford and GM Into Weapons Factories

The Pentagon’s Desperate, Doomed Plan to Turn Ford and GM Into Weapons Factories

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy