Washington’s Vision: The Three Perils That Will Test America

Before the darkest winter at Valley Forge, George Washington saw something that would haunt him for the rest of his life.





In this War Report, John Michael Chambers reads from a lost account — published in 1880 and all but forgotten — describing a vision Washington received while alone in his quarters. A mysterious voice. A shadowy figure casting water upon the continents. Three great perils coming upon the Republic. The third, the most severe. Yet the nation would endure.





Washington emerged pale and shaken. He told only one man. That man lived to be 99 years old and finally shared the story on July 4th, 1859.





Chambers connects this prophecy to the battles we are fighting now — the collapse of the old system, the dismantling of the deep state, and the golden age on the other side of the storm. He also shares his original song "Valley Forge," written based on this very document.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.