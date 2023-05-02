JEN NITZ(49) SUFFERED LIFE-ALTERING STROKE AFTER PFIZER VACCINE - MINNESOTA (APR'23) (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sudden Death at:-



Jen Nitz was a regular runner who didn’t drink or smoke. She took living a healthy lifestyle seriously alongside her husband.It’s what makes Jen Nitz’s story so heartbreaking. She’s now in a wheelchair and struggles to talk.

Alpha News reporter Liz Collin asked Jen what went through her mind when she was told by her employer she would have to be vaccinated.

“Being forced,” Jen said.

“She didn’t like the fact the ability to choose for ourselves was taken away,” Andy added.

Jen Nitz had recovered from COVID before and primarily worked from home as a special investigator for health insurance fraud for Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

“It was tough and we talked about it. I didn’t want her to get it, but I understood the hard decision she was up against. She was in the same company for 20 years and she was in the position where she absolutely loved her job. She found her spot. She was very passionate about it,” Andy said.

Jen had suffered allergic reactions to flu vaccines in the past. She finally received her first Pfizer shot in October 2021. Shortly after her second in November, concerning symptoms set in.

“Then things started to reoccur. She was getting nightly headaches, then really bad chest pains,” Andy said.

Ultimately, it was a family workout the morning of Thanksgiving when it became much more serious.

“We were working out in the same area for a while. I was on the stair climber and she was on the treadmill. That was about enough for me, so Dawson and I went to the pool and hot tub. That’s when it came across the loudspeaker. She had asked them to call for me when she knew something was going on,” Andy recalled.

“I felt off and fell over,” Jen said.

Jen suffered a brainstem stroke at the age of 49. She barely survived.

“I had an ICU nurse call me and say, ‘You know, be prepared when you get here, she might not be here.’ It was like that for a few days. It was a very tough time,” Andy said.

“It’s a tough area because all the cranial nerves kind of come out of that. It literally has affected Jen from head to toe from one way or another,” he explained.

After coming out of a 10-day, medically-induced coma, Andy says Jen was quick to connect the dots. “I kind of suspected the vaccine, but none of that really mattered at that point. We hadn’t talked about it yet, but a Pfizer commercial came on and she almost came out of her chair. That’s when I asked her, ‘Do you think it was the vaccine that did this to you?’ She knew it right away,” Andy said.

Jen spent months away from her family in a rehab center as Andy scrambled to make changes at home to bring them all back together.

A harness system on a treadmill and tandem bicycle have brought back some movement in Jen’s arm and leg.

“It feels like they have a boilerplate protocol for stroke therapy. This is about as much as we think we can do for you so it’s time for you to go home. Meanwhile, we know we have a lot of ground we can cover and improvement we can make,” Andy said. Jen didn’t want to risk losing her job and a career she loved.

“Look at me now,” Jen said. “No job.”

10 months after Jen’s stroke, the company dropped its mandate as a condition of employment.

Alpha News asked if anyone has apologized for what happened.

“No, never,” Jen said.

