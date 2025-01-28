🌿 The Truth About Medicine: It’s Time to Wake Up 🌿

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More doctors are speaking out, revealing that the modern medical system isn’t designed to heal. Dr. Zach Bush, a former doctor with a thriving practice, has completely stepped away from prescribing drugs because he realized that true healing comes from nature, not chemicals.
For thousands of years, plant-based medicine, sound, light, and vibrational frequencies were used to heal the body. Modern medicine, built on petroleum-based drugs, has made us sicker. The truth is, your body was designed to heal itself—if you give it what it needs.
👉 Want to learn more about holistic healing? Comment "INFO" or visit www.michaelsgibson.com to connect with holistic doctors and naturopaths who can guide you.
#HolisticHealing #NaturalMedicine #WakeUp #HealthFreedom #MichaelsGibson #zachbushmd