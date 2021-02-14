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Many More Vaccine Deaths/Harm From Vaccines, More Tyranny, More BS, & More Evidence Covid Does NOT Exist (MIRRORED)
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1341 views • February 14, 2021
Many More Vaccine Deaths/Harm From Vaccines, More Tyranny, More BS, & More Evidence Covid Does NOT Exist (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-02-12_23-30-58:8
Lots of information that shows us the majority of the world's people want what's coming - To be a slave of the globalists, The Great Reset, & to live in accordance with a social credit system, as they do in China.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
neverlosetruth2 Kafka -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
http://reparti.free.fr/schwab2020.pdf
Covid-19 The Great reset
https://www.globalresearch.ca/clinical-lab-scientist-covid-19-fake-wake-up-america/5737013
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pfizer-bails-out-of-india-after-country-demands-safety-testing-for-covid-vaccine
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-uk-govt-says-over-240-people-in-britain-died-shortly-after-receiving-covid-jab
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-653-deaths-now-recorded-following-experimental-mrna-covid-injections-with-12697-reported-injuries/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/tragedy-9-dead-in-spanish-nursing-home-shortly-after-first-pfizer-shots-but-second-doses-given-anyway-religious-beliefs-in-vaccines-causing-massive-senior-deaths/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/39-year-old-medical-doctor-and-son-of-former-chief-justice-of-trinidad-found-dead-after-covid-injection-in-ireland/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/wisconsin-resident-doctor-has-miscarriage-3-days-after-being-injected-with-experimental-covid-mrna-shot/
https://fox8.com/news/coronavirus/fairless-local-schools-cancels-class-over-covid-19-vaccine-reactions/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cdc-sprays-mannequins-to-prove-americans-should-wear-2-masks-at-a-time
https://www.thelocal.dk/20201118/danish-study-finds-no-clear-evidence-face-masks-protect-wearer-from-covid-19-infection
https://summit.news/2021/02/12/bidens-100-days-of-masks-transforms-into-masks-through-the-next-year/
https://summit.news/2021/02/12/cdc-now-says-americans-should-wear-masks-indoors/
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-colorado-coronavirus-pandemic-denver-suburbs-8d97da7f60ac0da30d04e22abd84a5f8
https://campusreform.org/?id=16810
French Quarter pedestrians will be asked 'Where are you going?': NOPD Chief
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWpcs5IN_2E
https://summit.news/2021/02/12/experts-suggest-covid-restrictions-could-last-forever/
You want f#%cking fire!!! Pathetic Melbourne STEP UP DAMMIT! I’ve had enough
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQCVR8d5IEI
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/complaint-against-australian-govt-filed-in-international-criminal-court
https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article249154715.html
https://financialpost.com/news/economy/when-will-life-return-to-normal-in-7-4-years-at-todays-vaccine-rates?r
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/8-million-more-living-in-poverty-9-million-small-businesses-in-danger-of-closing-10-million-behind-on-rent/
https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/U-K-coronavirus-variant-spreading-rapidly-15931664.php
https://www.npr.org/2021/02/12/967229786/australian-open-bans-spectators-as-state-enters-5-day-lockdown
https://www.globalresearch.ca/uk-covid-police-state-travellers-must-quarantine-hotels-own-cost-3-tests-10k-fine-going-outside-10-years-prison-caught-trying-avoid-law/5737154
https://www.globalfounders.london/blog/the-legacy-of-bitcoin-and-the-new-cashless-society
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-02-12_23-30-58#8
Claim ID
808751293a3a26cee769a7733cc4eca61253b2df
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-02-12_23-30-58:8
Lots of information that shows us the majority of the world's people want what's coming - To be a slave of the globalists, The Great Reset, & to live in accordance with a social credit system, as they do in China.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
neverlosetruth2 Kafka -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
http://reparti.free.fr/schwab2020.pdf
Covid-19 The Great reset
https://www.globalresearch.ca/clinical-lab-scientist-covid-19-fake-wake-up-america/5737013
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pfizer-bails-out-of-india-after-country-demands-safety-testing-for-covid-vaccine
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-uk-govt-says-over-240-people-in-britain-died-shortly-after-receiving-covid-jab
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-653-deaths-now-recorded-following-experimental-mrna-covid-injections-with-12697-reported-injuries/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/tragedy-9-dead-in-spanish-nursing-home-shortly-after-first-pfizer-shots-but-second-doses-given-anyway-religious-beliefs-in-vaccines-causing-massive-senior-deaths/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/39-year-old-medical-doctor-and-son-of-former-chief-justice-of-trinidad-found-dead-after-covid-injection-in-ireland/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/wisconsin-resident-doctor-has-miscarriage-3-days-after-being-injected-with-experimental-covid-mrna-shot/
https://fox8.com/news/coronavirus/fairless-local-schools-cancels-class-over-covid-19-vaccine-reactions/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cdc-sprays-mannequins-to-prove-americans-should-wear-2-masks-at-a-time
https://www.thelocal.dk/20201118/danish-study-finds-no-clear-evidence-face-masks-protect-wearer-from-covid-19-infection
https://summit.news/2021/02/12/bidens-100-days-of-masks-transforms-into-masks-through-the-next-year/
https://summit.news/2021/02/12/cdc-now-says-americans-should-wear-masks-indoors/
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-colorado-coronavirus-pandemic-denver-suburbs-8d97da7f60ac0da30d04e22abd84a5f8
https://campusreform.org/?id=16810
French Quarter pedestrians will be asked 'Where are you going?': NOPD Chief
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWpcs5IN_2E
https://summit.news/2021/02/12/experts-suggest-covid-restrictions-could-last-forever/
You want f#%cking fire!!! Pathetic Melbourne STEP UP DAMMIT! I’ve had enough
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQCVR8d5IEI
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/complaint-against-australian-govt-filed-in-international-criminal-court
https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article249154715.html
https://financialpost.com/news/economy/when-will-life-return-to-normal-in-7-4-years-at-todays-vaccine-rates?r
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/8-million-more-living-in-poverty-9-million-small-businesses-in-danger-of-closing-10-million-behind-on-rent/
https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/U-K-coronavirus-variant-spreading-rapidly-15931664.php
https://www.npr.org/2021/02/12/967229786/australian-open-bans-spectators-as-state-enters-5-day-lockdown
https://www.globalresearch.ca/uk-covid-police-state-travellers-must-quarantine-hotels-own-cost-3-tests-10k-fine-going-outside-10-years-prison-caught-trying-avoid-law/5737154
https://www.globalfounders.london/blog/the-legacy-of-bitcoin-and-the-new-cashless-society
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-02-12_23-30-58#8
Claim ID
808751293a3a26cee769a7733cc4eca61253b2df
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Keywords
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