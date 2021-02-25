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Hiking up the north side of Mount Sinai to a strange formation!
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337 views • February 25, 2021
On our November/December 2019 tour to the real Mount Sinai in ancient Midian (NW Saudi Arabia) we hiked along the north face of the mountain up the north valley. I've attempted twice in the past to do this but didn't successfully get to do it until this trip. At the western end of this valley is a strange pentagon shape natural formation on the north side of Mount Sinai. Enjoy the drone video and iPhone footage!
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► Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
► Check out our tours to these sites:
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#MountSinai
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#NoahsArk
#Sodom&Gomorrah
#SplitRock
#RockofHoreb
#RedSeacrossing
#ArkoftheCovenant
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Follow us!
► https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
► https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
► https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Our websites!
► Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia:
https://discoveredsinai.com
► The discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Join our tours!
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/expl...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
► https://ararattreks.com
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