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The Ministry of Truth and Karaoke Night - Lies You Can Trust - JP, 050622.
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90 views • May 08, 2022
This video is from YT, Awaken with JP.
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AwakenWithJP
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The Biden Administration has launched the Disinformation Governance Board - AKA the Ministry of Truth! Watch this video to learn everything you need to know about Nina Jankowicz and the exciting new powers that the government will be exerting on free speech!
Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:
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Also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show"
Connect with me at:
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http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
The follow is from his description:
AwakenWithJP
2.48M subscribers
Grab your Red/Blue Light Teeth Whitening Kit at https://naturalteethwhiteners.com/jp
Check Out My Merch Here - https://awakenwithjp.com
See my LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/events
Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme
The Biden Administration has launched the Disinformation Governance Board - AKA the Ministry of Truth! Watch this video to learn everything you need to know about Nina Jankowicz and the exciting new powers that the government will be exerting on free speech!
Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:
https://apple.co/3fFTbPC
Also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show"
Connect with me at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp
https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
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