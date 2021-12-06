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Communists in Canada Steal Doctors' Files!
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366 views • December 06, 2021
Communists in Canada Steal Doctors' Files! The Alberta Health Services at the order of Alberta's Communist College of Physicians and Surgeons - still fighting Dr. Roger Hodkinson - broke into a Calgary physician's office and STOLE ALL PATIENT FILES! COVID COMMUNISM still unrestrained in Alberta, Canada! As a result, anti-COVID plandemic resistance is mounting! College of Physicians & Surgeons Alberta - complicit with the COVID "vaccine" eugenics murders - Guilty on Multiple Counts!
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