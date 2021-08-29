WARNING AS FROM THE MOST HIGH YAH

you will begin to see people change and they will only want to follow the world instead of suffering for faith in Christ.1 John 5:4King James Version4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.God showed me earlier in this pandemic that the devil is going to use Science and Technology to separate people from God. This will also be used to depopulate the earth. Of the best video to explain it so far is this one I already uploaded here and how to deal with it.