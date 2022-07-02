One-on-One with Fresno County Sheriff, Margaret Mims

Californians who applied for concealed carry permits had their personal information leaked this week and we are learning the leak was larger than initially reported. Here's some background:

On Monday, the state launched the 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal, while suggesting its aim is to improve transparency and information sharing for gun-related data.

Then on Tuesday, Fresno County Sheriff's Office said this new portal was breached, which resulted in the leak of personal information of concealed-carry permit holders.

Then on Wednesday, we leaned the breach was even bigger. It included anyone who applied for a concealed carry permit, approved or denied, from 2011 to 20-21.

Fresno County Sheriff, Margaret Mims joined OAN's Alicia Summers to discuss the risks.