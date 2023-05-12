WTF Did I Just Watch - Is Satan Really An A.I. Robot Dressed As Female?

Uploaded for pacsteam.org
1) Former President Donald Trump's CNN Town Hall With Kaitlan Collins (FULL)
2) A clip taken from Michael Tsarion'ss "Architects of Control Program One - Mass Control & The Future of Mankind" - Disk 1
Website: http://pacsteam.org
PLEASE SHARE
---
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.