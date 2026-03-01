THE DEPRAVED amERIKA E.M.P TEAM

War is being waged on our mind and body.

MindWar is both spiritual and physical.

How is our mind protected against this war? By having the mind of Christ, so, how do we get the mind of Christ?

By repenting and believing the gospel (MARK 1:15 KJV), and confession of our faith, by grace are ye saved through faith (EPHESIANS 2:8-9 KJV).

Yes folks, it's simple, yet few are able to do it, please be one that has humbly and wholeheartedly taken this step of faith... especially now, coz great tribulation is near, and is only just beginning, and you'll need this gift from our Maker, JESUS more than ever.

KJV

1 CORINTHIANS 2:16

16 For who hath known the mind of the Lord, that he may instruct him? but we have the mind of Christ.





KJV

JOHN 14:6

6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.





Tranny Satanist, amERIKA, "Esther of the 21st Century" and her depraved NSA family have the E.M.P Technology ready to take out the US Power Grid. Who's surprised?

1980 Military Paper MIndWar written by Gen Michale Aquino and Mag Gen Paul E. Vallely, (Who foundered QANON) is now in full swing and these Satanists are all on her team along with Charlie Hoax who ain't dead and are carrying on Alister Crowley's Luciferian Legacy and make up the team that can topple the US and hence the World Economy to usher in the Biblical Antichrist. Will this be a Purim Mega Ritual?

Only a one on one Relationship with JESUS can get us through this MindWar.

This War for our minds has now hit the end game. Please be aware of the weapons being used on our minds coz only having the mind of Christ can protect us in the coming events.

Repentance and Belief in JESUS is step one my friends.

CONTENTS

00:00 - INTRO

10:40 - BLACK START - STARRING ERIKA KIRK / 27:07 - CORONAL MASS EJECTION ( CME ), THE 1859 CARRINGTION EVENT

30:58 - PATREA PATRICK, CIA ACTIVIST/FILM MAKER

34:26 - ERIKA FRANTZVE 2015, INTERVIEWS PATREA PATRICK ABOUT BLACKSTART

41:22 - ERIKA FRANTZVE 2015, INTERVIEWS DHS/CIA DR PETER PRY

42:52 - WAKE UP amERIKA

47:37 - ERIKA KIRK “ESTHER OF THE 21st CENTURY"

53:10 - ERIKA FRANTZVE/KIRK NSA/MILITARY FAMILY HISTORY

54:42- ERIKA FRANTZVE CHILD TRAFFICKING HISTORY

55:20 - LORI FRANTZVE NSA/CIA, CEO OF MULTIPLE DEFENCE AND E.M.P AGENCIES

55:32 - THE MILITARY/NSA EMPIRE OF LORI FRANTZVE

56:06 - OFFICIAL NSA DOX LISTS LORI FRANTZVE AS AN EMPLOYEE

57:20 - NSA, LORI FRANTZVE E.M.P PATENTS

01:02:35 - THE FORT HUACHUCA CONNECTION ARIZONA, USA

01:02:42- THE WOOLSEY E.M.P RARE EARTH METAL JIG. ( SONG )

01:06:52 - FT HUACHUCA ARIZONA USA

01:11:50 - RECENT HISTORICAL E.M.P TECHNOLOGY

01:12:03 - NASA FUTURE WARFARE 2025

01:18:54 - DEAGEL.COM MILITARY FORCASTER FOR MASS WORLD DEPOPULATION FOR 2025

01:19:34 - GEN MICHAEL AQUINO

01:20:03 - MAG GEN PAUL E. VALLELY IS Q, AND ON THE TPUSA ADVISORY BOARD

01:20:24 - MINDWAR- FROM PSYOP TO MINDWAR, 1980





THANK YOU and credit to the musicians for the incredible music!





Programming / Coding / Hacking music vol.6 (SERVERS) - JimTV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKvk3tpHrdA





Programming / Coding / Hacking music vol.7 (CYBORG CAN NOT DIE) - JimTV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=do7Jl_4_d5w





Dark Music for Work — Night Hacking Mix - Chill Music Lab

Hystvme - Illusion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZRemXbO7kU&list=RDbZRemXbO7kU&start_radio=1





Deep Dark Dubstep Mix // DissimilarDub - Feb 2025 - DissimilarDub

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49HLs7baBnQ





THE WOOLSEY E.M.P RARE EARTH METAL JIG. - George Webb, Investigative Journalist

(Thanks for the cool song dude! Since you're pushing Charlie Hoax is dead you're probably CIA but whatever, he ain't dead Georgie!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OukBJaDefc





Spring The Trap (instrumental version) - TJ Vox





Sci-Fi / Adventure / Mystery: Epic Music Weekly - Vol. 11 • GRV Music Mix - Mortifer V.

audiomachine - Death by Clocks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tr-NAocrw0w





Don't Forget Your Stims // Dark Ambient Cyberpunk Mix - Cryo Chamber

Tineidae & Sole Massif - Data Stream Conjunction

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SYJYKMfD70&list=PL99czue-ivEupkJ-v5dev9BBvk2pNqQJW















