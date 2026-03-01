THE DEPRAVED amERIKA E.M.P TEAM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War is being waged on our mind and body.
MindWar is both spiritual and physical.
How is our mind protected against this war? By having the mind of Christ, so, how do we get the mind of Christ?
By repenting and believing the gospel (MARK 1:15 KJV), and confession of our faith, by grace are ye saved through faith (EPHESIANS 2:8-9 KJV).
Yes folks, it's simple, yet few are able to do it, please be one that has humbly and wholeheartedly taken this step of faith... especially now, coz great tribulation is near, and is only just beginning, and you'll need this gift from our Maker, JESUS more than ever.
KJV
1 CORINTHIANS 2:16
16 For who hath known the mind of the Lord, that he may instruct him? but we have the mind of Christ.
KJV
JOHN 14:6
6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Tranny Satanist, amERIKA, "Esther of the 21st Century" and her depraved NSA family have the E.M.P Technology ready to take out the US Power Grid. Who's surprised?
1980 Military Paper MIndWar written by Gen Michale Aquino and Mag Gen Paul E. Vallely, (Who foundered QANON) is now in full swing and these Satanists are all on her team along with Charlie Hoax who ain't dead and are carrying on Alister Crowley's Luciferian Legacy and make up the team that can topple the US and hence the World Economy to usher in the Biblical Antichrist. Will this be a Purim Mega Ritual?
Only a one on one Relationship with JESUS can get us through this MindWar.
This War for our minds has now hit the end game. Please be aware of the weapons being used on our minds coz only having the mind of Christ can protect us in the coming events.
Repentance and Belief in JESUS is step one my friends.
CONTENTS
00:00 - INTRO
10:40 - BLACK START - STARRING ERIKA KIRK / 27:07 - CORONAL MASS EJECTION ( CME ), THE 1859 CARRINGTION EVENT
30:58 - PATREA PATRICK, CIA ACTIVIST/FILM MAKER
34:26 - ERIKA FRANTZVE 2015, INTERVIEWS PATREA PATRICK ABOUT BLACKSTART
41:22 - ERIKA FRANTZVE 2015, INTERVIEWS DHS/CIA DR PETER PRY
42:52 - WAKE UP amERIKA
47:37 - ERIKA KIRK “ESTHER OF THE 21st CENTURY"
53:10 - ERIKA FRANTZVE/KIRK NSA/MILITARY FAMILY HISTORY
54:42- ERIKA FRANTZVE CHILD TRAFFICKING HISTORY
55:20 - LORI FRANTZVE NSA/CIA, CEO OF MULTIPLE DEFENCE AND E.M.P AGENCIES
55:32 - THE MILITARY/NSA EMPIRE OF LORI FRANTZVE
56:06 - OFFICIAL NSA DOX LISTS LORI FRANTZVE AS AN EMPLOYEE
57:20 - NSA, LORI FRANTZVE E.M.P PATENTS
01:02:35 - THE FORT HUACHUCA CONNECTION ARIZONA, USA
01:02:42- THE WOOLSEY E.M.P RARE EARTH METAL JIG. ( SONG )
01:06:52 - FT HUACHUCA ARIZONA USA
01:11:50 - RECENT HISTORICAL E.M.P TECHNOLOGY
01:12:03 - NASA FUTURE WARFARE 2025
01:18:54 - DEAGEL.COM MILITARY FORCASTER FOR MASS WORLD DEPOPULATION FOR 2025
01:19:34 - GEN MICHAEL AQUINO
01:20:03 - MAG GEN PAUL E. VALLELY IS Q, AND ON THE TPUSA ADVISORY BOARD
01:20:24 - MINDWAR- FROM PSYOP TO MINDWAR, 1980
THANK YOU and credit to the musicians for the incredible music!
Programming / Coding / Hacking music vol.6 (SERVERS) - JimTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKvk3tpHrdA
Programming / Coding / Hacking music vol.7 (CYBORG CAN NOT DIE) - JimTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=do7Jl_4_d5w
Dark Music for Work — Night Hacking Mix - Chill Music Lab
Hystvme - Illusion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZRemXbO7kU&list=RDbZRemXbO7kU&start_radio=1
Deep Dark Dubstep Mix // DissimilarDub - Feb 2025 - DissimilarDub
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49HLs7baBnQ
THE WOOLSEY E.M.P RARE EARTH METAL JIG. - George Webb, Investigative Journalist
(Thanks for the cool song dude! Since you're pushing Charlie Hoax is dead you're probably CIA but whatever, he ain't dead Georgie!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OukBJaDefc
Spring The Trap (instrumental version) - TJ Vox
Sci-Fi / Adventure / Mystery: Epic Music Weekly - Vol. 11 • GRV Music Mix - Mortifer V.
audiomachine - Death by Clocks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tr-NAocrw0w
Don't Forget Your Stims // Dark Ambient Cyberpunk Mix - Cryo Chamber
Tineidae & Sole Massif - Data Stream Conjunction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SYJYKMfD70&list=PL99czue-ivEupkJ-v5dev9BBvk2pNqQJW
CONTENTS
00:00- INTRO
10:40- BLACK START - STARRING ERIKA KIRK / 27:07 - CORONAL MASS EJECTION ( CME ), THE 1859 CARRINGTION EVENT
30:58- PATREA PATRICK, CIA ACTIVIST/FILM MAKER
34:26- ERIKA FRANTZVE 2015, INTERVIEWS PATREA PATRICK ABOUT BLACKSTART
41:22- ERIKA FRANTZVE 2015, INTERVIEWS DHS/CIA DR PETER PRY
42:52- WAKE UP amERIKA
47:37- ERIKA KIRK “ESTHER OF THE 21st CENTURY"
53:10- ERIKA FRANTZVE/KIRK NSA/MILITARY FAMILY HISTORY
54:42- ERIKA FRANTZVE CHILD TRAFFICKING HISTORY
55:20- LORI FRANTZVE NSA/CIA, CEO OF MULTIPLE DEFENCE AND E.M.P AGENCIES
55:32- THE MILITARY/NSA EMPIRE OF LORI FRANTZVE
56:06- OFFICIAL NSA DOX LISTS LORI FRANTZVE AS AN EMPLOYEE
57:20- NSA, LORI FRANTZVE E.M.P PATENTS
01:02:35- THE FORT HUACHUCA CONNECTION ARIZONA, USA
01:02:42- THE WOOLSEY E.M.P RARE EARTH METAL JIG. ( SONG )
01:06:52- FT HUACHUCA ARIZONA USA
01:11:50- RECENT HISTORICAL E.M.P TECHNOLOGY
01:12:03- NASA FUTURE WARFARE 2025
01:18:54- DEAGEL.COM MILITARY FORCASTER FOR MASS WORLD DEPOPULATION FOR 2025
01:19:34- GEN MICHAEL AQUINO
01:20:03- MAG GEN PAUL E. VALLELY IS Q, AND ON THE TPUSA ADVISORY BOARD
01:20:24- MINDWAR- FROM PSYOP TO MINDWAR, 1980