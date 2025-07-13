Maria Zeee-Pilot Reveals Horrors of Texas Floods +Was Weather Modification at Play?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 61|Private helicopter Pilot Gary Heavin reveals the horrors of the Texas floods after assisting with recovery efforts over the weekend, comparing to his time assisting in North Carolina. Plus, we discuss emerging information regarding the possibility of weather modification playing a part in the catastrophic flooding.