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Large crowds outside Rothchild's castle
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431 views • September 23, 2021
You think the crowd in Switzerland is angry at the 50 Trillionaire Rothschild's because they and the Rockefeller's own the pharmaceutical industry. Both families promote population reduction. Is that why they love the needle as long as it is not in their arms?
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