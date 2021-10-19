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Sheep | My NEW Favorite Homesteading Animal
Nature's Always Right
Nature's Always Right
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142 views • October 19, 2021
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I got my first sheep, 1 St. Croix/Katahdin ram and 6 St. Croix Ewes. Learn all about raising sheep on electric netting, their diet, supplements and my overall impressions of raising hair sheep for meat.

Learn about sheep from @Greg Judy Regenerative Rancher

Forrester circular chainsaw blade I use - https://amzn.to/3CcJnI3

MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: http://bit.ly/35mcSaX
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://bit.ly/3uf24HU
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Join FromTheField (Netflix for Regen Ag): http://bit.ly/2P2xv86
10% off Bokashi use 'nature77' - https://bit.ly/2VzYAzp
$10 off GreenStalk Vertical Garden use 'nature77' - http://lddy.no/ofvq
$20 off Coolbot - Build Your Own Walk-in Fridge: https://bit.ly/3bFj7d1

NAR Merch - https://naturesalwaysright.com/shop/

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RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM

0:00 Intro
0:20 Why did I get Sheep?
2:32 How did I buy sheep?
3:42 Info on my sheep
4:36 The Sheep Fence I recommend
6:03 The first sheep move
9:21 Explaining the disaster
10:58 Minerals, supplements, and regenerative ag
15:20 Tips on rams
16:19 2nd sheep move, showing their disturbance
17:33 How to set up long electric net
19:59 Sheep move #4 getting good
21:17 The final moves and how they are now

#sheep #regenerativeagriculture #homesteading
*********************************************************************
🌟MUSIC BY:
Epidemic Sound - https://www.epidemicsound.com/referral/145r6x/
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-Some links above provide commissions.
Keywords
homesteadingfarminghow-to
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