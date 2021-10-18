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Pure Facts in Prophecy #4 – Blasphemy
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
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120 views • October 18, 2021
This is video #4 in the series. It is about the prophesied blasphemous fruit of the Roman Catholic Pope.

All links in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at:
https://nicholaspogm.blog/2021/10/14/pure-facts-in-prophecy-4-blasphemy/

PURE FACTS IN PROPHECY PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK7kUli-mCh8W_X2cy_H4IzS7_QmeSv7h

WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/

WE NOW HAVE OUR OWN poGm LIVE STREAM! FAVORITE THIS LINK!
https://remnantofgod.org/meeting.htm
(We go LIVE Friday evening 8:00pm and Sabbath day at 12:00 noon EST)

SDR SERMONS & STUDIES:
https://remnantofgod.org/sdrhome.htm

GROWING LIST OF VIDEOS THAT WERE BANNED BY YOUTUBE:
https://remnantofgod.org/banned.htm

Main site: https://www.remnantofGod.org

SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.
Keywords
prophecybabylonvaticanbeastmark of the beastend timespopeantichristwhore666second comingfalse prophetfulfilledharlotblasphemyseal of godchurch and statesecret rapture7 year tribulationlatter rainscarlet colored beast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy