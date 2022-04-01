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Part 4, Boneless Candied BBQ Beef Riblets, Butcher Your Own Beef? Try this with your "Odd Rib Pile"
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45 views • April 01, 2022
For those of you who butcher your own Beef, this is our favorite fixings from the "ODD" chunks you get from the rib cage; they don't work good for ground beef, besides those rib chunks are way to good to end up in a burger.
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