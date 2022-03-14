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Koan - When the Silence is Speaking Full Album HQ
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12 views • March 14, 2022
00:00 Back To The Silent Lagoon (Blue Mix)
09:25 Selena's Song (Blue Mix)
20:18 After The Guiding Venus
28:12 The Island Of Deceased Ships
35:41 Dance Of Nereids
Follow Koan:
► Bandcamp: https://koantunes.bandcamp.com/
45:59 Odysseus Under The Old Tree
55:09 Underwater Moonlight (Blue Mix)
1:03:09 When The Silence Is Speaking
1:14:21 Dolphin And Eos
09:25 Selena's Song (Blue Mix)
20:18 After The Guiding Venus
28:12 The Island Of Deceased Ships
35:41 Dance Of Nereids
Follow Koan:
► Bandcamp: https://koantunes.bandcamp.com/
45:59 Odysseus Under The Old Tree
55:09 Underwater Moonlight (Blue Mix)
1:03:09 When The Silence Is Speaking
1:14:21 Dolphin And Eos
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