Re: U.S. Military Enlistment is Down *(Even Poor People Aren't Joining... Possible Draft?)

Barron said, "he doesn't mind getting drafted because he feels safe with Jessie." Barron said, "Jessie and I have a lot in common, we both grew up getting filmed around a predator." Newspaper headlines read, "U.S. Army Raises Enlistment Age Limit to 42 and Eases Marijuana Rules." Young men fear a possible Iran war draft, feel duped by Trump, but they all know Donald J. Trump's little hands are tied because, he's only a script reading Masonic puppet for ushering in the New World Order.

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