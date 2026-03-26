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This Week on Good-Guy Judeo-Masonic Theater (2026)
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Re: U.S. Military Enlistment is Down *(Even Poor People Aren't Joining... Possible Draft?)

Barron said, "he doesn't mind getting drafted because he feels safe with Jessie." Barron said, "Jessie and I have a lot in common, we both grew up getting filmed around a predator." Newspaper headlines read, "U.S. Army Raises Enlistment Age Limit to 42 and Eases Marijuana Rules." Young men fear a possible Iran war draft, feel duped by Trump, but they all know Donald J. Trump's little hands are tied because, he's only a script reading Masonic puppet for ushering in the New World Order.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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