Mandatory vaccines

Tucker Carlson, May 3, 2021Tucker Carlson: If you let Democrats force you to get the vaccine, they'll have complete control forever'Joe Biden is not pro choice. He is pro mandate'Back in March, Joe Biden gave his first prime address as president. Almost all 24 minutes of the speech were devoted to promoting the new coronavirus vaccines – the miracle of medicine. One of the administration’s main priorities, Joe Biden told the country, was making sure every American got a COVID shot. And yet, the administration later took pains to explain, universal vaccination was not the same as a federal mandate, they’re very different. "The government is not now, nor will we be," requiring vaccine passports – that’s what Joe Biden’s flack assured reporters. As important as vaccines may be, the question of whether to take them, whether to have powerful drugs injected into your body is the most intimate kind of personal health decisionPoliticians and bureaucrats should have no role in a decision like that. These decisions are for the individual alone to decide, in consultation with family, physicians and clergy. When it comes to medical care, it is your body, your choice — just as it’s been since 1973. That seemed to be, consistently enough, the Biden Administration’s position on vaccines. Many people assumed that it was their position. But it was not. On the questions of vaccines, Joe Biden is not pro-choice. He is pro-mandate. You may have missed that.Just because there’s no official federal requirement to take the coronavirus vaccine does not mean that you and your family won’t be required to take it. With the full backing of the Biden administration, you may well be. Colleges across the country have announced they will require vaccine passports in the fall. Students who can’t show proof of vaccination will not be allowed on campus.