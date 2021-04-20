© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andy's Thoughts - Video 3
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 20, 2021
Just keeping my eyes open and listening to all the things that are going on in the world. I heard that President Trump's EP banning Bump Stocks was overturned. I'll talked about that. I talk about the Constitution, and I talk about the Vax Passport.
Follow me on my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts
If you like what you see, please subscribe to my channel and hit the thumbs up sign for the video.
Follow me on my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts
If you like what you see, please subscribe to my channel and hit the thumbs up sign for the video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.