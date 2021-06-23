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While We Sleep...
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113 views • June 23, 2021
Every morning that we wake up, going about our daily lives coping with the madness, there are extraordinary people already hard at work FIGHTING for Humanity's survival.
It was planned this way, in the background, so we wouldn't suffer bloodshed and destruction in our neighborhoods.
Think house to house combat such as in Iraq.
Let us be mindful.
Let us give thanks,
Let us offer a prayer because it's not quite done.
It was planned this way, in the background, so we wouldn't suffer bloodshed and destruction in our neighborhoods.
Think house to house combat such as in Iraq.
Let us be mindful.
Let us give thanks,
Let us offer a prayer because it's not quite done.
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