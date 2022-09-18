WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 18SEP22 - Drifting a Passenger Plane

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/OYPIt2g9WEk
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #198
Links to sources:
Drifting a Passenger Plane - https://youtu.be/L-by8dZrSJs
Chinook Helicopter - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNsmW...
Steep Takeoff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEaa3...
Banner Pickup - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmNa9...
Dangerous Turn - https://youtu.be/TUgdJEhrAdo
The rest of the videos are my own.
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet