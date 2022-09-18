WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 18SEP22 - Drifting a Passenger Plane

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION





https://youtu.be/OYPIt2g9WEk





This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #198

Links to sources:



Drifting a Passenger Plane - https://youtu.be/L-by8dZrSJs



Chinook Helicopter - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNsmW...



Steep Takeoff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEaa3...



Banner Pickup - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmNa9...



Dangerous Turn - https://youtu.be/TUgdJEhrAdo



The rest of the videos are my own.



This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet

