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AMERICA, Get that stupid FUCKING thing off your face! - Ultimate Mask Debunk Vid
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323 views • September 23, 2021
AMERICA, Get that stupid FUCKING thing off your face! - Ultimate Mask Debunk Vid
For all the morons still participating in the RITUAL of MASKS! -
https://www.roxytube.com/v/QCu2fT
STUDIES THAT SHOW INEFFECTIVENESS OF ALL TYPES OF MASKS IN PREVENTING VIRAL INFECTION ( STUDY PARTICIPANTS REPORTED LAB CONFIRMED VIRAL INFECTIONS WEARING ANY TYPE OF MASK):
Scientific Facts about Masks
https://justpaste.it/CottonMasksProtectNothing
CAL-OSHA Regulations: ”Cloth face coverings do not protect against COVD -19”https://dir.ca.gov/dosh/coronavirus/COVID-19-Infection-Prevention-in-Logistics.pdf
California Department of Health: "Face coverings may increase risk if users reduce their use of strong defenses."
"There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission.” https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Face-Coverings-Guidance.aspx
FDA : “Even a properly fitted N95 mask does not prevent illness or death” https://web.archive.org/web/20200516235249/https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/personal-protective-equipment-infection-control/n95-respirators-and-surgical-masks-face-masks Food and Drug Administration N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks)
The Dangers of Face Masks - The False Science of Public Health Experts - The Covid Control Agenda
https://brandnewtube.com/v/4JzZ41
Studies that prove the same:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
https://www.hangthecensors.com/489359.html
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/jebm.12381
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216002/
https://edberry.com/wp-content/uploads/Ed/71320publiccommentmaskreport.pdf
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-cdc-spread-e6f01870-9459-4700-8046-e365bcdee024.html
https://www.kitchenertoday.com/national-news/masks-problematic-for-asthmatic-autistic-deaf-and-hard-of-hearing-2366041
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-news-face-masks-increase-risk-infection-doctor-jenny-harries-a9396811.html
MULTIPLE STUDIES.
Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy
MORE STUDIES
Jacobs, J. L. et al. (2009) “Use of surgical face masks to reduce the incidence of the common cold among health care workers in Japan: A randomized controlled trial,” American Journal of Infection Control, Volume 37, Issue 5, 417 – 419. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19216002
N95-masked health-care workers (HCW) were significantly more likely to experience headaches. Face mask use in HCW was not demonstrated to provide benefit in terms of cold symptoms or getting colds.
Cowling, B. et al. (2010) “Face masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: A systematic review,” Epidemiology and Infection, 138(4), 449-456. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/face-masks-to-prevent-transmission-of-influenza-virus-a-systematic- review/64D368496EBDE0AFCC6639CCC9D8BC05
None of the studies reviewed showed a benefit from wearing a mask, in either HCW or community members in households (H). See summary Tables 1 and 2 therein.
bin-Reza et al. (2012) “The use of masks and respirators to prevent transmission of influenza: a systematic review of the scientific evidence,” Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses 6(4), 257–267. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/j.1750-2659.2011.00307.x
“There were 17 eligible studies. … None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.”
“Effectiveness of N95 respirators versus surgical masks in protecting health care workers from acute respiratory infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” CMAJ Mar 2016 https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567
“We identified six clinical studies … . In the meta-analysis of the clinical studies, we found no significant difference between N95 respirators and surgical masks in associated risk of (a) laboratory-confirmed respiratory infection, (b) influenza-like illness, or (c) reported work-place absenteeism.”
“Effectiveness of Masks and Respirators Against Respiratory Infections in Healthcare Workers: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” Clinical Infectious Diseases, https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/65/11/1934/4068747
“Self-reported assessment of clinical outcomes was prone to bias. Evidence of a protective effect of masks or respirators against verified respiratory infection (VRI) was not statistically significant”; as per Fig. 2c therein:
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy
For all the morons still participating in the RITUAL of MASKS! -
https://www.roxytube.com/v/QCu2fT
STUDIES THAT SHOW INEFFECTIVENESS OF ALL TYPES OF MASKS IN PREVENTING VIRAL INFECTION ( STUDY PARTICIPANTS REPORTED LAB CONFIRMED VIRAL INFECTIONS WEARING ANY TYPE OF MASK):
Scientific Facts about Masks
https://justpaste.it/CottonMasksProtectNothing
CAL-OSHA Regulations: ”Cloth face coverings do not protect against COVD -19”https://dir.ca.gov/dosh/coronavirus/COVID-19-Infection-Prevention-in-Logistics.pdf
California Department of Health: "Face coverings may increase risk if users reduce their use of strong defenses."
"There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission.” https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Face-Coverings-Guidance.aspx
FDA : “Even a properly fitted N95 mask does not prevent illness or death” https://web.archive.org/web/20200516235249/https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/personal-protective-equipment-infection-control/n95-respirators-and-surgical-masks-face-masks Food and Drug Administration N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks)
The Dangers of Face Masks - The False Science of Public Health Experts - The Covid Control Agenda
https://brandnewtube.com/v/4JzZ41
Studies that prove the same:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
https://www.hangthecensors.com/489359.html
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/jebm.12381
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216002/
https://edberry.com/wp-content/uploads/Ed/71320publiccommentmaskreport.pdf
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-cdc-spread-e6f01870-9459-4700-8046-e365bcdee024.html
https://www.kitchenertoday.com/national-news/masks-problematic-for-asthmatic-autistic-deaf-and-hard-of-hearing-2366041
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-news-face-masks-increase-risk-infection-doctor-jenny-harries-a9396811.html
MULTIPLE STUDIES.
Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy
MORE STUDIES
Jacobs, J. L. et al. (2009) “Use of surgical face masks to reduce the incidence of the common cold among health care workers in Japan: A randomized controlled trial,” American Journal of Infection Control, Volume 37, Issue 5, 417 – 419. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19216002
N95-masked health-care workers (HCW) were significantly more likely to experience headaches. Face mask use in HCW was not demonstrated to provide benefit in terms of cold symptoms or getting colds.
Cowling, B. et al. (2010) “Face masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: A systematic review,” Epidemiology and Infection, 138(4), 449-456. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/face-masks-to-prevent-transmission-of-influenza-virus-a-systematic- review/64D368496EBDE0AFCC6639CCC9D8BC05
None of the studies reviewed showed a benefit from wearing a mask, in either HCW or community members in households (H). See summary Tables 1 and 2 therein.
bin-Reza et al. (2012) “The use of masks and respirators to prevent transmission of influenza: a systematic review of the scientific evidence,” Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses 6(4), 257–267. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/j.1750-2659.2011.00307.x
“There were 17 eligible studies. … None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.”
“Effectiveness of N95 respirators versus surgical masks in protecting health care workers from acute respiratory infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” CMAJ Mar 2016 https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567
“We identified six clinical studies … . In the meta-analysis of the clinical studies, we found no significant difference between N95 respirators and surgical masks in associated risk of (a) laboratory-confirmed respiratory infection, (b) influenza-like illness, or (c) reported work-place absenteeism.”
“Effectiveness of Masks and Respirators Against Respiratory Infections in Healthcare Workers: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” Clinical Infectious Diseases, https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/65/11/1934/4068747
“Self-reported assessment of clinical outcomes was prone to bias. Evidence of a protective effect of masks or respirators against verified respiratory infection (VRI) was not statistically significant”; as per Fig. 2c therein:
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy
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