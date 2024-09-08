VACCINES INJECT FOOD OILS TO CREATE FOOD ALLERGIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Jane Ruby
An edification session to better understand how the adjuvants (additives) to ALL vaccines are actually creating chronic illness like vague autoimmune disorders and many different food allergies. Injection creates a hyper-reaction that leads to severe disease when you go to eat that food.
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby
GUEST: Sasha Latypova: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/the-second-shot-or-what-do-vaccinators
Katherine Watt: bailiwicknews.substack.com/
