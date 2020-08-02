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Your Body is Their Weapon - We're all Patients Now
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78 views • August 02, 2020
As a follow on to my "Is This Torture?" video, (here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yk3x...) I discuss the way The Medical Tyranny is turning us all into Chronic Illness Outpatients. I rely on an excellent article by Sam Vaknin called "The Body As A Torture Chamber" and I apply his arguments to what is happening with the #Pandemic response.
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-- Paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge or
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https://www.technocracy.news/how-to-read-emergency-orders-and-avoid-wearing-face-masks/
HUGE thank yous go out to everyone who has shared videos, written me letters, sent me gifts & donations and to those who cannot contribute in those way but who have kept me in their prayers or sent me their interesting finds. God bless all of you! You are not alone!
"If people let the government decide what foods they eat and what medicines they take, their bodies will soon be in as sorry a state as are the souls of those who live under tyranny." Thomas Jefferson
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To send me a tip/thank you for my work, either through online means or by regular mail, you can donate via:
-- Paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge or
-- PO Box: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.... (checks must be payable to "Polly Media" also, I cannot accept couriered packages.
https://www.technocracy.news/how-to-read-emergency-orders-and-avoid-wearing-face-masks/
HUGE thank yous go out to everyone who has shared videos, written me letters, sent me gifts & donations and to those who cannot contribute in those way but who have kept me in their prayers or sent me their interesting finds. God bless all of you! You are not alone!
"If people let the government decide what foods they eat and what medicines they take, their bodies will soon be in as sorry a state as are the souls of those who live under tyranny." Thomas Jefferson
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