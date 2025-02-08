BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - February 8 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
58 views • 2 months ago

February 8, 2025

rt.com


The Russian Ministry of Defense announces a key stronghold in the Donetsk Republic is liberated from Ukrainian forces. Moscow says tens of thousands of Kiev's troops have been taken out of the fight for the regional logistics hub. Vladimir Zelensky announces he's ready to make a deal with Donald Trump. On the table are Ukraine's mineral resources and the offer to become a transit hub for American energy exports - in exchange for security guarantees. Another hostage swap between Hamas and Israel is set to take place this hour. As we cover the developments, we speak with a Palestinian man that was released earlier about why he and others were placed behind bars. Leaked documents reveal Western media recruits African journalists to counter RT's influence on the continent. Many say the West is playing the same games again and using locals to do the dirty work.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

