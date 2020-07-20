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Protect Your Skin with UPF
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13 views • July 20, 2020
http://ghc.us/1v6 Sunscreens sometimes do more harm than good. If you prefer to skip the organic options and go with alternative protection, UPF is for you.
Striking a balance between too much… and too little sun exposure can help us reap the benefits of it while protecting our bodies from harmful rays.
While some sun exposure can improve our moods and help our bodies produce Vitamin D, too much sun can damage our skin, causing wrinkles, sunspots, and sunburns.
The more diligent we are with limiting sun exposure, the more our skin will thank us.
What is UPF?
While SPF stands for “sun protection factor,” UPF stands for “ultraviolet protection factor.”
SPF measures the effectiveness of sunscreens, but UPF measures the effectiveness of sun protective fabrics.
The higher the UPF, the less UV radiation will reach your skin through the fabric.
HOW IS UPF MEASURED?
Factors that help determine the UPF of fabrics include how tightly the fabric is woven, how dark the fabric is, and the overall condition of the fabric.
To minimize exposure to the sun’s rays, look for dense and dark fabrics.
Wear clothing with a UPF of at least 30 to ensure you are protected from the sun all day.
UPF Is Just Part of It
When it comes to broad-spectrum sun protection, combine UPF with SPF.
Many organic sunscreens protect against UVB rays, which are responsible for tanning and sunburns but not all protect adequately against UVA rays, which can deeply penetrate and damage your skin.
Together, SPF and UPF can protect your exposed skin, like your face and hands, and your covered skin from UVA and UVB rays throughout the day.
For more information on sun protection options, including SPF and sunscreens, visit our natural health articles.
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Striking a balance between too much… and too little sun exposure can help us reap the benefits of it while protecting our bodies from harmful rays.
While some sun exposure can improve our moods and help our bodies produce Vitamin D, too much sun can damage our skin, causing wrinkles, sunspots, and sunburns.
The more diligent we are with limiting sun exposure, the more our skin will thank us.
What is UPF?
While SPF stands for “sun protection factor,” UPF stands for “ultraviolet protection factor.”
SPF measures the effectiveness of sunscreens, but UPF measures the effectiveness of sun protective fabrics.
The higher the UPF, the less UV radiation will reach your skin through the fabric.
HOW IS UPF MEASURED?
Factors that help determine the UPF of fabrics include how tightly the fabric is woven, how dark the fabric is, and the overall condition of the fabric.
To minimize exposure to the sun’s rays, look for dense and dark fabrics.
Wear clothing with a UPF of at least 30 to ensure you are protected from the sun all day.
UPF Is Just Part of It
When it comes to broad-spectrum sun protection, combine UPF with SPF.
Many organic sunscreens protect against UVB rays, which are responsible for tanning and sunburns but not all protect adequately against UVA rays, which can deeply penetrate and damage your skin.
Together, SPF and UPF can protect your exposed skin, like your face and hands, and your covered skin from UVA and UVB rays throughout the day.
For more information on sun protection options, including SPF and sunscreens, visit our natural health articles.
------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GlobalHealingCenter
Instagram: www.instagram.com/globalhealingcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/GHChealth
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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