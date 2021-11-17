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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Gnosticism and The Word Of God - What's Up Prof? 90
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135 views • November 17, 2021
In Episode 90 we discuss how imperative it is that when one studies the Word of God, one has to be sure that it is the correct Word. Not words based on philosophical ideas and corrupted by gnostic thinking. This is of the utmost importance when you want to weigh matters against the law and the testimony, otherwise you have no solid foundation and you are building your house on sand.
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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