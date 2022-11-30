SOCIO-SPIRITUAL EVOLUTION OR BLACK SUPREMACIST RHETORIC?

Even though I speak in these socially constructed terms, I know that my skin tone is nowhere near black. In fact, no one’s skin tone is any particular color that would separate one from the human race. The fact that we use these inappropriate identifiers at all is clear validation of its social construction. Despite the melanin content of my skin my lineage spans from Sub-Saharan Africa to Germany, France, Britain and even Ireland. Which would make me African British German French Irish American. Now that’s a mouthful. This exposes the absurdity in dividing by ethnicity what was never meant to be divided at all. We are all one race. Though we may look a bit different from one another or speak a bit different from one another we still all share the same super natural womb. We are brothers and sisters. To deny that truth and separate us is to invite destruction. If one people divide into two factions they will inevitably find an excuse for conflict. And that conflict will escalate until it manifests itself in the most violent acts imaginable. Necessity will be used to justify the horrors of war. A necessity made necessary by division. What is created is an endless cycle of atrocity, cruelty, and murder. Dividing our race is evil and racism is certainly evil. Good can never compromise with evil because a little bit of evil isn’t mostly good, it’s just all evil.





