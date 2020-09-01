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Infrared Sauna for SPIRITUAL and EMOTIONAL cleansing - Conscious Life Expo - The Relax Sauna
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7 views • September 01, 2020
The Relax Sauna has pure far infrared light that is able to give you a very pleasurable experience. Many describe this feeling as being hugged by a loved one or being in the womb of life.
The Relax Far Infrared sauna uses special far infrared generators found only in the Relax Sauna. They are designed to emit the specific frequency of far infrared which the body can absorb. 4-14 microns. The human body emits far infrared in this range (averaging around 12 microns).
"The wavelength of radiation emitted depends on the temperature of the objects. Such radiation is sometimes called thermal radiation. Most of the radiation emitted by human body is in the infrared region, mainly at the wavelength of 12 micron." quoted from http://www.hko.gov.hk/education/edu02rga/radiation/radiation_02-e.htm
What makes the Relax sauna different from other far infrared saunas? Find out - https://www.relaxsaunas.com
Please like and subscribe to find out more!
The Relax Far Infrared sauna uses special far infrared generators found only in the Relax Sauna. They are designed to emit the specific frequency of far infrared which the body can absorb. 4-14 microns. The human body emits far infrared in this range (averaging around 12 microns).
"The wavelength of radiation emitted depends on the temperature of the objects. Such radiation is sometimes called thermal radiation. Most of the radiation emitted by human body is in the infrared region, mainly at the wavelength of 12 micron." quoted from http://www.hko.gov.hk/education/edu02rga/radiation/radiation_02-e.htm
What makes the Relax sauna different from other far infrared saunas? Find out - https://www.relaxsaunas.com
Please like and subscribe to find out more!
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