Russia’s nuclear submarine Krasnoyarsk hit a target over 683 Miles away with a Kalibr missile during Pacific exercises

Russia’s nuclear submarine Krasnoyarsk hit a target over 1,100 km (= 683 miles) away with a Kalibr missile during Pacific exercises.
Adding:
Putin declares ceasefire during the days marking the 80th Anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany — Kremlin
The ceasefire will be in effect from midnight on May 7–8 until midnight on May 10–11
More from Putin:
🚨RUSSIA DECLARES ITS READINESS FOR PEACEFUL NEGOTIATIONS WITHOUT PRECONDITIONS
More statements by the Russian Kremlin:
▪️Russia believes that Ukrainian side should follow example of declaring truce on days of 80th anniversary of Victory Day
▪️All military operations stop during truce on occasion of 80th anniversary of Victory Day
▪️Russian armed forces will give adequate and effective response in event of Ukraine violating ceasefire during 80th anniversary of victory
▪️Russia ready for constructive cooperation with international partners on Ukrainian settlement