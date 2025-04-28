Russia’s nuclear submarine Krasnoyarsk hit a target over 683 Miles away with a Kalibr missile during Pacific exercises

Russia’s nuclear submarine Krasnoyarsk hit a target over 1,100 km (= 683 miles) away with a Kalibr missile during Pacific exercises.

Adding:

Putin declares ceasefire during the days marking the 80th Anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany — Kremlin

The ceasefire will be in effect from midnight on May 7–8 until midnight on May 10–11

More from Putin:

🚨RUSSIA DECLARES ITS READINESS FOR PEACEFUL NEGOTIATIONS WITHOUT PRECONDITIONS

More statements by the Russian Kremlin:

▪️Russia believes that Ukrainian side should follow example of declaring truce on days of 80th anniversary of Victory Day

▪️All military operations stop during truce on occasion of 80th anniversary of Victory Day

▪️Russian armed forces will give adequate and effective response in event of Ukraine violating ceasefire during 80th anniversary of victory

▪️Russia ready for constructive cooperation with international partners on Ukrainian settlement