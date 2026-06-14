Disconnecting from the Rothschild Current Vampires: How to Actually Walk Away From The Big Cult

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Jeff Berwick and the @SGTReport talk about the collective psychological breakdown happening across the country. The MAGA diehards and the Q true believers holding onto their hats, muttering about "6D chess" like it’s a mantra that will magically lower the price of eggs. But there are ways to break the pattern and leave the cult.
The Real War Is For Your Mind And Soul With Jeff Berwick | https://rumble.com/v7b4egg-the-real-war-is-for-your-mind-and-soul-jeff-berwick.html
SGT Report | https://rumble.com/c/SGTReport
Liberpulco | https://liberpulco.com
TZLA.Club | https://tzla.club/
Subscribe to TDV | https://Dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV Free Trial | https://DollarVigilante.com/freetrial
Controlled Demolition of the American Empire | https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Planet Mind Control | PlanetMindControl.com
Destination Freedom | DestinationFreedom.org
TheJonesPlantation | https://jonesplantationfilm.com/