Disconnecting from the Rothschild Current Vampires: How to Actually Walk Away From The Big Cult

Jeff Berwick and the @SGTReport talk about the collective psychological breakdown happening across the country. The MAGA diehards and the Q true believers holding onto their hats, muttering about "6D chess" like it’s a mantra that will magically lower the price of eggs. But there are ways to break the pattern and leave the cult.





The Real War Is For Your Mind And Soul With Jeff Berwick | https://rumble.com/v7b4egg-the-real-war-is-for-your-mind-and-soul-jeff-berwick.html

SGT Report | https://rumble.com/c/SGTReport

Liberpulco | https://liberpulco.com

TZLA.Club | https://tzla.club/

Subscribe to TDV | https://Dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

TDV Free Trial | https://DollarVigilante.com/freetrial

Controlled Demolition of the American Empire | https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5

Planet Mind Control | PlanetMindControl.com

Destination Freedom | DestinationFreedom.org

TheJonesPlantation | https://jonesplantationfilm.com/



