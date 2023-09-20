Create New Account
Personal Security-Your Six, Your Footprint And The Growing American STASI
Published 20 hours ago

Found this about personal security on American Partisan:   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/09/personal-security-in-a-changing-environment/  MUST READ Gov't of wolves article:   https://agovernmentofwolves.com/2023/09/19/a-nation-of-snitches-dhs-is-grooming-americans-to-report-on-each-other/  Article about lawlessness in Seattle:   https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/they-were-laughing-rogue-gang-teens-brutally-beat-gas-station-clerk-lawless-seattle  Alex Jones video on the collapse of US southern border:   https://banned.video/watch?id=650a2ace9c28a4b5532a8495  

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivaldhsend timessecuritystasi

