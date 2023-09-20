Personal Security-Your Six, Your Footprint And The Growing American STASI

Found this about personal security on American Partisan: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/09/personal-security-in-a-changing-environment/ MUST READ Gov't of wolves article: https://agovernmentofwolves.com/2023/09/19/a-nation-of-snitches-dhs-is-grooming-americans-to-report-on-each-other/ Article about lawlessness in Seattle: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/they-were-laughing-rogue-gang-teens-brutally-beat-gas-station-clerk-lawless-seattle Alex Jones video on the collapse of US southern border: https://banned.video/watch?id=650a2ace9c28a4b5532a8495
