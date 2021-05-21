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PATRIOTS GO TO CITY HALL DEMANDING ARRESTS FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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60 views • May 21, 2021
The government is illegitimate, they no longer represent We The People and do not have the consent of the governed. I have a Freedom of Information Act Request from Health Canada, and they can't prove that they have ever isolated the virus. Covid-19 is a sham! Vaccine manufacturers are making billions and now they are going after our children.
Kids have never been at risk and this is a Crime Against Humanity!
We The People of North Bay, Ontario, Canada demand the Arrest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford, and Mayor Al McDonald. They have betrayed the people they were elected to represent and they all have blood on their hands!!!
Kids have never been at risk and this is a Crime Against Humanity!
We The People of North Bay, Ontario, Canada demand the Arrest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford, and Mayor Al McDonald. They have betrayed the people they were elected to represent and they all have blood on their hands!!!
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