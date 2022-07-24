GENERAL FLYNN with DUTCH FARMERS (sub-esp)

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People's General Flynn's message to the Dutch people presented on a huge screen at The Dam - Amsterdam.
Español:
El General Flynn se presenta con los agricultores holandeses en una pantalla gigante en The Dam - Amsterdam.
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