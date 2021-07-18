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GEMMA O'DOHERTY, IRISH JOURNALIST, THREATENED W JAIL, WEBSITE WIPED - STAND UP, IRELAND, YOU'RE GOIN
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30 views • July 18, 2021
GEMMA O'DOHERTY, IRISH JOURNALIST, THREATENED W JAIL, WEBSITE WIPED - STAND UP, IRELAND, YOU'RE GOIN ,, SUPPORT THIS BRAVE WOMAN STAND UP BEFORE ITS TO LATE
SOVIET, DOING AWAY WITH 'DISSIDENTS' There are more links below, and, once I find out what happened to Gemma, I will post it. If you have information on what took place, please leave a comment with that information.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/courts/high-court/gemma-o-doherty-says-hospital-s-action-against-her-over-videos-spurious-1.4597376
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/gemma-o-doherty-ordered-to-remove-defamatory-videos-1.4615956
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/tGNxTVxYN1tY/
SOVIET, DOING AWAY WITH 'DISSIDENTS' There are more links below, and, once I find out what happened to Gemma, I will post it. If you have information on what took place, please leave a comment with that information.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/courts/high-court/gemma-o-doherty-says-hospital-s-action-against-her-over-videos-spurious-1.4597376
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/gemma-o-doherty-ordered-to-remove-defamatory-videos-1.4615956
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/tGNxTVxYN1tY/
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