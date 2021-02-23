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Aussie Patriot Roll Call 2 Action
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60 views • February 23, 2021
WE MUST UNITE AS ONE VOICE, ONE AUSTRALIA, ONE TRIBE, ONE NATION WITH ONE GOAL, ONE PURPOSE: "TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET OUR AUSTRALIA BACK FOR ALL AUSTRALIANS"
WE MUST ALL Lawfully Rebel against the Foreign Corporations that pose as Our Governments from Our parliaments. WE MUST REMOVE the Foreign Corporations that pose as Our Governments from Our parliaments.
WE MUST RESTORE POWER to the Australian People.
WE MUST RESTORE Our Lawful Commonwealth of Australia Constitution.
WE MUST DO WHATEVER IT TAKES!
WE NEED YOU - WE NEED YOUR HELP.
JOIN Our Lawful Rebellion, sign Our Aussie Patriots roll and engage with Our Lawful Constitutional Our Common Law State and Territory actions, Our meetings and gatherings.
WHAT YOU CAN DO TODAY - 5 minutes
1. Sign Our Lawful Rebellion Aussie Patriots Roll here:
https://aussiepatriotsroll.wixsite.com/lawfull-rebellion/aussie-patriots-roll-form
2. Connect with Our Lawful Rebellion Aussie Patriots Roll interactive Webpage here.
https://aussiepatriotsroll.wixsite.com/lawfull-rebellion
3. Contact your Groups and other Influential Aussies and get them talking about UNITY for FREEDOM.
Contact Graeme: [email protected]
Our Constitutional and Patriot sites.
Our Telegram Aussie Patriots group:
https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAEVw998oDJlmzxE1AA
Our Aussie Patriots FB Page.
https://www.facebook.com/aussiepatriotsroll/
Our Aussie Patriots YouTube channel.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND CLICK THE BELL SYMBOL!
https://www.youtube.com/c/AussiePatriotsRollGraemeJeffs
Our Secure and encrypted Aussie Patriots email:
[email protected]
Let's get Together and get Our Australia back for ALL Australians.
WE MUST ALL Lawfully Rebel against the Foreign Corporations that pose as Our Governments from Our parliaments. WE MUST REMOVE the Foreign Corporations that pose as Our Governments from Our parliaments.
WE MUST RESTORE POWER to the Australian People.
WE MUST RESTORE Our Lawful Commonwealth of Australia Constitution.
WE MUST DO WHATEVER IT TAKES!
WE NEED YOU - WE NEED YOUR HELP.
JOIN Our Lawful Rebellion, sign Our Aussie Patriots roll and engage with Our Lawful Constitutional Our Common Law State and Territory actions, Our meetings and gatherings.
WHAT YOU CAN DO TODAY - 5 minutes
1. Sign Our Lawful Rebellion Aussie Patriots Roll here:
https://aussiepatriotsroll.wixsite.com/lawfull-rebellion/aussie-patriots-roll-form
2. Connect with Our Lawful Rebellion Aussie Patriots Roll interactive Webpage here.
https://aussiepatriotsroll.wixsite.com/lawfull-rebellion
3. Contact your Groups and other Influential Aussies and get them talking about UNITY for FREEDOM.
Contact Graeme: [email protected]
Our Constitutional and Patriot sites.
Our Telegram Aussie Patriots group:
https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAEVw998oDJlmzxE1AA
Our Aussie Patriots FB Page.
https://www.facebook.com/aussiepatriotsroll/
Our Aussie Patriots YouTube channel.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND CLICK THE BELL SYMBOL!
https://www.youtube.com/c/AussiePatriotsRollGraemeJeffs
Our Secure and encrypted Aussie Patriots email:
[email protected]
Let's get Together and get Our Australia back for ALL Australians.
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