Daily Word * 12.5.2022 * The Work I Am Doing in You

All Scripture is KJV.





THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALK

https://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





THE APPEARANCE MINISTRIES (Augusto Perez)

https://theappearance.net/





You Can Find More By Glynda at...

* http://www.justpraisehim.today

* https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/pb-2ck3x-14fc40/Just+Praise+Him+Today/page/5





* Text-to-Speech voices created with: voicemaker.in





* Text of audio:





Do you not see and feel My spirit moving within you?





Do you not yet comprehend the work I am doing within you? The changes I am leading you into?





Do you still not see and recognize My hand at work in your life? The same hand that will feed you in times to come?





My children, learn to recognize when I am working in your lives, this will help you in the times to come.





2 Corinthians 4:7





But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us.





Romans 4:21





And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform.





Philippians 1:6





Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ:





Philippians 2:13





For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.





Ephesians 2:10





For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.