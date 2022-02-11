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Ep. 45 Timeline Compression....What To Expect?
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196 views • February 11, 2022
I share some important tips on how to help clear out lower timelines for you and the collective.
Does anyone feel like time is speeding up and multiple timelines are getting compressed? I am also feeling that I’m being pushed into lower timelines to clear them all out. Last year in June or July I said it was imperative we cleared out our deepest fears and faced them? I think these lower timelines hold these fears and scenarios. If we didn’t deal with them before, we are now. This is where muscle testing comes in handy. You can ask if this is from your current reality or a lower timeline. Some really horrific traumas are surfacing for me and they are all something from a lower timeline. I’m having to face them and clear what remains. We are living multiple timelines at once and even multiple lives…time doesn’t exist, but it is here so we can make sense of what is happening in this density. We are only as strong as our weakest timeline. I feel the entities clawing at me wanting to pull my higher self down to their level. They won’t win! Have you noticed anything like this happening to you?
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
Does anyone feel like time is speeding up and multiple timelines are getting compressed? I am also feeling that I’m being pushed into lower timelines to clear them all out. Last year in June or July I said it was imperative we cleared out our deepest fears and faced them? I think these lower timelines hold these fears and scenarios. If we didn’t deal with them before, we are now. This is where muscle testing comes in handy. You can ask if this is from your current reality or a lower timeline. Some really horrific traumas are surfacing for me and they are all something from a lower timeline. I’m having to face them and clear what remains. We are living multiple timelines at once and even multiple lives…time doesn’t exist, but it is here so we can make sense of what is happening in this density. We are only as strong as our weakest timeline. I feel the entities clawing at me wanting to pull my higher self down to their level. They won’t win! Have you noticed anything like this happening to you?
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
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