Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 19, 2024 – HOW IT ENDS: The final chapter of Israel, Ukraine, UK and USA

- Potential war between Israel and Iran, with economic and mental health crises in #Israel. (0:03)

- Israel's immoral actions and potential destruction by other countries. (3:51)

- Risk of nuclear war between Israel and Iran. (13:03)

- Ukraine's attack on Kursk, possible nuclear false flag event, and impending fall of Ukraine. (20:00)

- Potential collapse of US dollar as global reserve currency as #BRICS rolls out. (37:15)

- Trump's stance on Israel vs free speech. (1:08:35)

- Interview with Montalk: The origin of darkness and corruption in the universe. (1:21:35)

- God's nature and existence across cultures and religions. (1:44:52)

- Aliens, demons, and their connections. (1:49:48)

- Using intentional speech and prayer to influence reality. (2:06:49)

- Spirituality, synchronicities, and the battle between light and darkness. (2:25:23)

- Sermon: Ephesians 5:1-3, with emphasis on walking in love (2:48:27)

- The importance of detoxification for spiritual growth and purity. (2:51:07)

- Detoxification from Satan's molecules, spiritual growth through nutrition and faith. (3:27:20)





