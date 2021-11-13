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069 - Understanding Pope Francis, Post Reformation Councils -- Walter Veith -- WUP 69
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20 views • November 13, 2021
In episode 69 we discuss the post reformation councils held by the Roman Catholic church namely the Council of Trent, Vatican I and Vatican II. We also discuss some noteworthy dogmas declared by popes in between these councils. We see how these councils and dogmas are still relevant today and what effect they have on our time.
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
TheDC Shorts YouTube Channel - Watch Footage Of Casual Shoplifting Running Rampant In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/rs0Ziutyfg4
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/re...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_V...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immacul...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assumpt...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bis...
https://tyfosaxifiqogug.magicalpdf.ic...
http://natcath.org/NCR_Online/archive...
http://content.time.com/time/covers/0...
https://www.vatican.va/content/pius-x...
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #VaticanCouncils #CouncilOfTrent #ImmaculateConception #MaryMotherOfGod #Infallible
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
TheDC Shorts YouTube Channel - Watch Footage Of Casual Shoplifting Running Rampant In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/rs0Ziutyfg4
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/re...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_V...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immacul...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assumpt...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bis...
https://tyfosaxifiqogug.magicalpdf.ic...
http://natcath.org/NCR_Online/archive...
http://content.time.com/time/covers/0...
https://www.vatican.va/content/pius-x...
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #VaticanCouncils #CouncilOfTrent #ImmaculateConception #MaryMotherOfGod #Infallible
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
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