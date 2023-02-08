Save 4th Avenue and The Norfolk Pines!

Save 4th Ave & the Norfolk Pines...and other good looking trees.





8th February, 2023.





4th Avenue, Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast, Australia.





The front line of the fight against the unnecessary infrastructure project known as Stage 3 of the light rail.





They want to rip up 4 metres of either side of the street, including many historic Norfolk Pines that have been there for over 40 years. The aim is to install 'nose in' 90 degree parking for the tram platforms that will be situated, wait for it, 400 metres north and south of 4th Avenue. In other words, nowhere near it.





It 'may' or shall I say 'is' in all probability got more to do with a proposed hi-development on the cnr of 4th Ave and the Gold Coast Hwy at Burleigh Heads. See the proposed route and flyover of the light rail shambles here - https://www.gclr3.com.au/goldlinq/gclr3





Zoom in to between Christine Ave and 2nd Ave stations, 4th Ave is right in the middle.





Not only that, their silly little signs say the works are only for two days, but we got em on camera admitting it could take up to two months. They also admitted on camera that people's vehicles will be removed if they're in the street overnight during the next two days. Oh really......





The John Holland representative also boasted that this (the Light Rail) is gonna happen whether we like it or not...but we are here to you that THIS IS NOT A DONE DEAL!





There's so many alternatives to this developers dollars dream project, such as extending the heavy rail all the way to the airport and diverting the trams from the highway at Broadbeach to the train station at Nerang. There's also the locally built, zero emission buses already in existence and serving the entire length of the Gold Coast Highway day and night. Why in the world are they not promoting that and spending the money instead on improving suburban bus routes?





We all know the answer to that, because it's not about taking cars off the road, if that was the case we'd see a decrease in cars on the road on the Northern Gold Coast where the trams are already in existence. It's the exact opposite, we are seeing an INCREASE of vehicles on the road with daily congestion along the entire length of the Gold Coast Highway.





No, it's about developer dollars and that's it. The bureaucratic nig nogs at the Gold Coast City Council and their Developer mates are all rubbing their hands together and lining each others pockets. And NONE of them live in the affected areas, and they hold no regard for their constituents they are supposed to represent.





This IS NOT A DONE DEAL!





Join us every 1st Saturday of the month at the Palm Beach Currumbin Pirate Park, and bring three friends. 😉





Save Our Southern Gold Coast





https://www.google.com/maps/place/Palm+Beach+Pirate+Playground/@-28.1288881,153.4742536,17z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x6b91022e84197d67:0x270ce7e101699abd!8m2!3d-28.1277106!4d153.4777557





https://sosgc.org.au/





https://www.facebook.com/sosgc.org.au





Music - Big Yellow Taxi by Joni MItchell.





