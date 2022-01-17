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PlanetLockdown Documentary - Making Sense of the Last Two Years
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50 views • January 17, 2022
“For Planet Lockdown we spoke to some of the brightest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters, a statesman and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. And once we do, it gets easier every time.”
Please visit PlanetLockdown's site for other great content on exposing the truth of this Crime against humanity on the people of the world.
Credit PlanetLockdown Film
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
Please visit PlanetLockdown's site for other great content on exposing the truth of this Crime against humanity on the people of the world.
Credit PlanetLockdown Film
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
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