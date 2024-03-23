Moscow, Russia Crocus City Hall ISIS Terrorist Attack First 24 Hour Compilation (Read Description) [CREEPER CUT]

Moscow, Russia Crocus City Hall ISIS Terrorist Attack First 24 Hour Compilation (Read Description)





UPDATE





• Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire at Crocus City Hall

• More than 60 dead, 145 injured - Russian officials

• ISIS claims responsibility.

• US official says its intelligence confirms ISIS claim

00:00:00 Clip 1: Israeli Likud member back in November-October 2023 warning Russia of Jews retaliating.

00:02:29 Clip 2: ISIS commander captured in Libya revealed that he is an Israeli officer named Ephraim Benjamin.

00:03:09 Clip 3: The moment 5 terrorists start shooting outside the theater and enter inside.

00:04:55 Clip 4: Terrorists shooting outside the theater and enter inside.

00:05:47 Clip 5: Balcony view of terrorists shooting people.

00:06:15 Clip 6: Balcony view of terrorists walking in Crocus City Hall Theater building shooting.

00:06:34 Clip 7: Camera man hiding behind furniture while terrorists shoot people.

00:06:55 Clip 8: camera man hiding behind furniture while terrorists shoot people.

00:07:37 Clip 9: Terrorists on the first floor by escalator shooting civilians.

00:07:53 Clip 10: Civilians on the lower floor hiding from terrorists in the dark look for alternative way out.

00:08:54 Clip 11: Camera man filing just outside entrance doors of building and runs away when terrorists start shooting.

00:09:18 Clip 12: Hundreds of people escaping across bridge outside.

00:09:41 Clip 13: Outside damage. Police, ambulance and SWAT outside the entrance. Firefighters next to dead bodies in black bags outside building.

00:12:15 Clip 14: Firefighters/SWAT sweeping building.

00:13:01 Clip 15: Terrorist walking in public with aromatic rifle.

00:13:12 Clip 16: Terrorist being taken in custody and searched.

00:14:02 Clip 17: Terrorist being interrogated.

00:14:23 Clip 18: Footage of the interrogation of a terrorist from the Moscow attack who barely speaks Russian, said that he was promised to pay 500,000 rubles.

00:16:54 Clip 19: RT translator Alexander Petrov discusses how he was supposed to go to Crocus City Hall in Moscow, but was late, which might have saved his life.

00:20:05 Clip 20: Eyewitness of the terrorist attack a on Moscow's Crocus City Hall speaks to RT.

00:23:49 Clip 21: Former Army officer speaks to RT News about Moscow attack.

00:30:52 Clip 22: A survivor of the Crocus terrorist attack in Moscow, Russia is interviewed. She says: “ISIS shot the girl beside me.”

00:31:39 Clip 23: Trump telling the American people who founded ISIS. (2016)

00:33:03 Clip 24: ISIS gives an apology to Mossad.

00:32:53 Clip 25: Putin says whocs responsible for terrorism in the world and instigates wars.

00:38:26 Clip 26: Paul Williams says America created ISIS.

----------------------------------------------------





Hamas Statement on Russian terrorist attack:





In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful





We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted civilians in the Russian capital, Moscow, and left dozens dead and wounded.





We extend our sincere condolences to the Russian leadership and people, and to the families of the victims of this criminal attack, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and we express our full solidarity with Russia, its people, and the families of the victims in this tragedy.





