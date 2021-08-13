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YAHOO News LIES - LINDELL WELCOMES DOMINION LAWSUIT
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151 views • August 13, 2021
At his election fraud symposium Mike Lindell had an interesting reaction to news that a Dominion lawsuit against him will go ahead.
And the new news video creation course mentioned at the end is at this link - https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?referralCode=D7A9F49A10DD54708CDC
And the new news video creation course mentioned at the end is at this link - https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?referralCode=D7A9F49A10DD54708CDC
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