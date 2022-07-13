Biden To Spend $1.7 Billion For Healthcare...In Ukraine!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
The Biden Administration has announced an additional $1.7 billion in aid to Ukraine to pay its healthcare sector. As the seemingly endless US money spigot to Ukraine seems to be left open, how long until Americans without healthcare begin to object? Also today: new CPI numbers are out...and they're devastating! Also: John Bolton casually admits plotting coups overseas while in government.