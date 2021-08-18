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New York City Vaccine Passport Starts Today
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31 views • August 18, 2021
Big Apple comrades, CONGRATULATIONS, the New York City requirement to show your vaccine papers begins today. Those who violate the requirement, or those who give false papers in order to participate in polite society, will be given a $1,000 fine for the first offense; $2,000 for the second non-compliant occurrence, and all subsequent infractions will cost $5,000.
New York City Vaccine Passport Starts Today
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/17/new-york-city-vaccine-passport-starts-today/
New York City Vaccine Passport Starts Today
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/17/new-york-city-vaccine-passport-starts-today/
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