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Leaked Presentation Estimates 96 Million US Cases 480K Dead*Top Official-Scariest Disease He's Seen
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287 views • March 07, 2020
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Thank you so much for your support!
https://news.yahoo.com/robots-fighting-coronavirus-china-disinfecting-130000493.html
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2020/03/how-many-americans-have-been-tested-coronavirus/607597/?preview=3-4FLneYp3QF4ooMLWUN_KtUiR8
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/credit-risk-concerns-build-key-124036016.html
https://theweek.com/speedreads/900488/chinas-coronavirus-recovery-all-fake-whistleblowers-residents-claim
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8083543/Customs-NOT-screening-passengers-coronavirus-hot-spots.html
https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/spectators-will-be-banned-at-ncaa-division-iii-basketball-tournament-games-at-johns-hopkins-due-to-coronavirus/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/chaos-at-hospitals-due-to-shortage-of-coronavirus-tests/ar-BB10QubE
https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-spreads-one-study-predicts-101552222.html
https://nypost.com/2020/03/06/how-white-house-is-protecting-trump-from-the-coronavirus/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/06/health/self-quarantine-explainer-procedures/index.html
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/trvrb/status/1236097404039909376
https://www.theepochtimes.com/21-on-cruise-ship-off-california-test-positive-for-virus_3263192.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/russia-china-spreading-false-narratives-about-coronavirus-us-state-department-official_3263129.html
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes
Channel 4 News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcJDpV-igjs
https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-signs-covid-19-disaster-declaration-to-provide-increased-support-for-state-response/
https://www.in.gov/gov/files/20-02ExecutiveOrder(DeclarationofPublicHealthEmergencyforCOVID-19)FINAL.pdf
https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/video-audio-photos-rush-transcript-novel-coronavirus-briefing-governor-cuomo-confirms-11-0
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/demand-zombie-apocalypse-bunkers-soars-six-fold-coronavirus-outbreak
https://twitter.com/businessinsider/status/1236054532116877312
https://twitter.com/ColeMillerTV/status/1236109907155271680
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/486416-azar-contradicts-pence-says-theres-no-coronavirus-testing-kit-shortage?amp&__twitter_impression=true
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDlh1seUGjY
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/2-individuals-who-attended-aipac-conference-pence-pompeo-mcconnell-others-test-positive
https://mobile.twitter.com/TuCaoFakeNews/status/1236112279273271296
https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson
https://noticias.r7.com/saude/rio-confirma-14-paciente-infectado-com-coronavirus-no-brasil-07032020
https://twitter.com/Dr_FarrisD/status/1236057723621568512
https://twitter.com/HealthyFla/status/1236128372494909442
https://www.evergreenhealth.com/community-message-3420
https://twitter.com/hopeseekr/status/1236124968339099648
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://news.yahoo.com/robots-fighting-coronavirus-china-disinfecting-130000493.html
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2020/03/how-many-americans-have-been-tested-coronavirus/607597/?preview=3-4FLneYp3QF4ooMLWUN_KtUiR8
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/credit-risk-concerns-build-key-124036016.html
https://theweek.com/speedreads/900488/chinas-coronavirus-recovery-all-fake-whistleblowers-residents-claim
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8083543/Customs-NOT-screening-passengers-coronavirus-hot-spots.html
https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/spectators-will-be-banned-at-ncaa-division-iii-basketball-tournament-games-at-johns-hopkins-due-to-coronavirus/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/chaos-at-hospitals-due-to-shortage-of-coronavirus-tests/ar-BB10QubE
https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-spreads-one-study-predicts-101552222.html
https://nypost.com/2020/03/06/how-white-house-is-protecting-trump-from-the-coronavirus/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/06/health/self-quarantine-explainer-procedures/index.html
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/trvrb/status/1236097404039909376
https://www.theepochtimes.com/21-on-cruise-ship-off-california-test-positive-for-virus_3263192.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/russia-china-spreading-false-narratives-about-coronavirus-us-state-department-official_3263129.html
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes
Channel 4 News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcJDpV-igjs
https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-signs-covid-19-disaster-declaration-to-provide-increased-support-for-state-response/
https://www.in.gov/gov/files/20-02ExecutiveOrder(DeclarationofPublicHealthEmergencyforCOVID-19)FINAL.pdf
https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/video-audio-photos-rush-transcript-novel-coronavirus-briefing-governor-cuomo-confirms-11-0
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/demand-zombie-apocalypse-bunkers-soars-six-fold-coronavirus-outbreak
https://twitter.com/businessinsider/status/1236054532116877312
https://twitter.com/ColeMillerTV/status/1236109907155271680
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/486416-azar-contradicts-pence-says-theres-no-coronavirus-testing-kit-shortage?amp&__twitter_impression=true
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDlh1seUGjY
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/2-individuals-who-attended-aipac-conference-pence-pompeo-mcconnell-others-test-positive
https://mobile.twitter.com/TuCaoFakeNews/status/1236112279273271296
https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson
https://noticias.r7.com/saude/rio-confirma-14-paciente-infectado-com-coronavirus-no-brasil-07032020
https://twitter.com/Dr_FarrisD/status/1236057723621568512
https://twitter.com/HealthyFla/status/1236128372494909442
https://www.evergreenhealth.com/community-message-3420
https://twitter.com/hopeseekr/status/1236124968339099648
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