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Wendy Bell: Way to go, wokesters | Wendy Bell Common Sense on Newsmax
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194 views • June 05, 2022
Wendy Bell sounds off on the various crises in a President Joe Biden-run United States, and the virtue signaling that liberals care about more than real solutions to actual problems. - via Wendy Bell Common Sense, Saturdays at 4:30PM ET on Newsmax
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